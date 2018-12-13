Brown was not listed on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.

Brown's absence from the injury report raises some suspicion regarding his future with Washington. Reports surfaced early Wednesday that Brown could be on his way out, but it seems nothing is imminent at the moment. His disappearance from the injury report could indicate that the Redskins are prepping to move on. On the flip side, Shaun Dion Hamilton's (shoulder) uncertain status could be reason to keep Brown around for the short-term and thus his removal from the report. Either way, we should know soon what the future holds for Brown.

More News
Our Latest Stories