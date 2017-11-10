Brown did not participate in practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Brown was a full participant in practice Wednesday which makes it seem like he suffered the injury during that session, although information remains relatively unknown. The veteran leads Washington in tackles so far this season with 86 (57 solo), so a severe injury would be devastating for the Redskins' defense. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released.

