Brown (Achilles/toe/hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Brown is following the same practice regimen for a second straight week, which implies a second DNP in a row could be around the corner. Granted, he'll have one more session to make an impact on the Redskins' training staff, but if last week's trend continues through Friday, the defense likely will turn to Martell Spaight next to typical starter Zach Vigil at inside linebacker.