Brown (quad) left Thursday's practice early and is considered day-to-day, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.

Brown was diagnosed with a left quad strain after slipping in the first day of a muddy Redskins training camp. The 28-year-old walked to the trainers' tent and was sidelined, but his injury does appear serious. Brown missed three games due to injury last season, but still managed to lead the team with 127 tackles.

