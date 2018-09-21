Brown (oblique) is officially listed as questionable but expects to play against the Packers on Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The hurdle for Brown at this point is the issue of pain tolerance, so he appears likely to at least give it a go Sunday. Shaun Dion Hamilton or Josh Harvey-Clemons would likely fill in at inside linebacker if Brown is unable to suit up or aggravates the injury, which would be a significant blow to the Redskins defense.