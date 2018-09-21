Redskins' Zach Brown: Expects to play Sunday
Brown (oblique) is officially listed as questionable but expects to play against the Packers on Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The hurdle for Brown at this point is the issue of pain tolerance, so he appears likely to at least give it a go Sunday. Shaun Dion Hamilton or Josh Harvey-Clemons would likely fill in at inside linebacker if Brown is unable to suit up or aggravates the injury, which would be a significant blow to the Redskins defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...