Brown (hamstring/Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday.

Brown has been playing through the Achilles injury since mid-November and appeared to aggravate it during the Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, as he was spotted in a walking boot after the contest. It's somewhat disconcerting to see Brown unavailable for the Redskins' first practice of the week after having played six days ago, but he'll likely gain clearance to play Sunday against the Chargers if he's able to practice in some capacity the next two days. Brown leads the NFL with 117 tackles, though he's failed to reach double digits in the category in each of the Redskins' last three contests.