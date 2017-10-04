Brown led the Redskins with nine tackles (five solo) in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Brown is quickly emerging as Washington's defensive leader, as the linebacker has led the team in tackles in every game so far this season. His 42 tackles thus far put him on pace to surpass his breakout 2016 campaign with the Bills in which he registered 149 tackles. Brown will look to keep up the stellar play as the team heads into their bye week.