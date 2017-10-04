Redskins' Zach Brown: Leads team in tackles
Brown led the Redskins with nine tackles (five solo) in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Brown is quickly emerging as Washington's defensive leader, as the linebacker has led the team in tackles in every game so far this season. His 42 tackles thus far put him on pace to surpass his breakout 2016 campaign with the Bills in which he registered 149 tackles. Brown will look to keep up the stellar play as the team heads into their bye week.
More News
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Records 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Practices with first-team defense Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Signs with Redskins•
-
Zach Brown: Headed to Washington for visit•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...