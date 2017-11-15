Redskins' Zach Brown: Leads team in tackles
Brown led the Redskins in tackles with 10 (five solo) during Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Brown entered the game nursing an ankle injury, but it ultimately did not slow him up. The 28-year-old was one of three Redskins defenders to see all 61 snaps on defense. He has now recorded double digit tackles in four consecutive weeks, and will look to carry that momentum in into the Redskins' Week 11 game against the Saints.
