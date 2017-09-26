Play

Brown led the Redskins in tackles with 10 (five solo) including one for a loss in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.

Brown has now reached a double-digit tackle total in each of the Redskins first three games. He played in 51 defensive snaps in the contest, and is showing now signs of slowing down. The 27-year-old will look to stay hot in Monday's clash with the Chiefs.

