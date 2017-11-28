Redskins' Zach Brown: Limited again Tuesday
Brown (shoulder/Achilles) was limited in practice Tuesday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Brown has been tending to an Achilles issue for a few weeks at this point, but a shoulder injury was added to his plate this week. No matter, he practiced in some capacity both Monday and Tuesday, so he appears on track to suit up again Thursday at Dallas. After tacking on another nine tackles against the Giants on Thanksgiving, Brown continues to pace all NFL defenders with 110 stops.
