Redskins' Zach Brown: Limited at practice Tuesday
Brown (Achilles) turned in a limited practice Tuesday.
Brown entered the Week 11 game against the Saints nursing the injury, but went on to play 71 defensive snaps in the contest. While he's less than fully healthy, Brown still looks on track to play Thursday against the Giants.
