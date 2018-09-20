Redskins' Zach Brown: Limited practice Thursday
Brown (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has tended to a variety of injuries the past two seasons, with his three DNPs to close out last year the result of a trio of issues. He's only afflicted by an oblique concern at the moment, so he should get the all-clear at some point before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. In 15 appearances since the start of the 2017 campaign, Brown has averaged 9.4 tackles per game, making him a prime IDP option.
