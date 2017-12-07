Redskins' Zach Brown: Limited Thursday
Brown (hamstring/Achilles) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Brown is tending to a right Achilles injury for a fourth straight week, but despite the limitations in practice, he's tallied 21 tackles (17 solo) across three games. The output has been enough to hold onto the NFL lead in tackles (117). On Thursday, he told Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site that treatment of the region has included acupuncture, massages and stretching, which has strengthened muscles in order to relieve stress in the Achilles. Feeling better as a result, Brown will continue to tough it out on game day, even if he's tabbed with a questionable tag Friday.
