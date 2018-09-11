Redskins' Zach Brown: Limited to 36 snaps
Brown played 36 of 53 snaps on defense in Sunday's 24-6 win over Arizona, finishing with five solo tackles and no other statistics.
Preseason rumors of Brown losing playing time in obvious passing situations came to fruition, with Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil logging 16 snaps apiece at inside linebacker. Mason Foster suffered a similar fate, finishing with five tackles (three solo) on 37 snaps. Brown needs to be monitored closely in Week 2 against the Colts, as his IDP value takes a big hit if he isn't being used in a three-down role. He averaged 9.8 tackles per week last season while logging 96.8 percent of defensive snaps in the 13 games he played. Brown might be more of a six-to-eight tackle-per-week type player if he doesn't have an every-down role.
