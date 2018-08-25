Redskins' Zach Brown: Misses third preseason game
Brown (undisclosed) didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to Denver.
Brown dealt with a mild stomach strain early in training camp but then made a brief appearance in Washington's second preseason game. His absence Friday allowed Zach Vigil to get the start at inside linebacker next to Mason Foster. There was some talk about Brown losing snaps to Josh Harvey-Clemons on passing downs, but it seems more likely the 28-year-old will handle his usual three-down role if he's healthy for Week 1 against the Cardinals. Brown had a shot to lead the NFL in tackles last season until an assortment of minor injuries held him out for the final three weeks.
