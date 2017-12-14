Redskins' Zach Brown: Missing from practice again
Brown (illness/toe/Achilles/hip) was absent from practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It appears the toe is the major concern at this stage for Brown, who was still moving around in a walking boot Thursday, according to Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post. Per Finlay, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Brown could play Sunday against the Cardinals even if he's only able to practice once this week, though the linebacker will need to make "pretty significant" progress from where he's currently at on the health front.
