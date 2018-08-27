Redskins' Zach Brown: Nearing a return
Brown (oblique) should be ready by next week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has been battling an oblique injury for much of August but seems like he's on the verge of returning to 100 percent. When Brown returns he'll likely resume his starting duties at outside linebacker but teammate Josh Harvey-Clemons could still steal some passing downs from Brown during the regular season.
More News
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Misses third preseason game•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Tending to strained stomach•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Could lose some snaps•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Participating fully in practice•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Exits camp with injury•
-
Redskins' Zach Brown: Signs three-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...