Redskins' Zach Brown: No practice Wednesday
Brown (Achilles/toe/hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Brown has attempted to play through the pain since mid-November, but it caught up with him Week 14, when he was carted from the field in the second half. Prior to a DNP this past Sunday, he was tagged with four separate body parts on the injury report, so the lack of "hip" this week is at least a small step in the right direction. On Wednesday, he received an encouraging word from head coach Jay Gruden, who told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington "there is a chance" Brown returns to action Sunday against the Broncos. If he does, Brown will be looking to fend off the Packers' Blake Martinez and the Browns' Joe Schobert for the league lead in tackles.
