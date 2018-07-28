Brown (quadriceps) participated fully in Saturday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown exited Thursday's practice prematurely due to a quad injury, but he was believed to be just day-to-day. His return to practice Saturday confirms that notion and he should be good to go moving forward. The 27 -year-old linebacker will attempt to build off two straight 125-plus tackle campaigns, reclaiming his first-team role now that he's healthy.

