Redskins' Zach Brown: Participating fully in practice
Brown (quadriceps) participated fully in Saturday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown exited Thursday's practice prematurely due to a quad injury, but he was believed to be just day-to-day. His return to practice Saturday confirms that notion and he should be good to go moving forward. The 27 -year-old linebacker will attempt to build off two straight 125-plus tackle campaigns, reclaiming his first-team role now that he's healthy.
