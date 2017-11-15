Brown was limited at practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

After the session, Brown left the locker room with a walking boot in hand and without a shoe on his right foot, per Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post. Any injury to the Achilles is worrisome, as evidenced by the recent rupture of Richard Sherman's last Thursday. Consequently, Brown's status will be monitored closely as the weekend draws closer.