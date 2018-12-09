Brown (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Excused from practice Thursday due to an illness, Brown handled every rep at Friday's session but still entered the weekend with a "questionable" tag. With the ailment behind him, the linebacker should be a great IDP option against an offense that may run the ball more often than usual without the services of Odell Beckham (quadriceps).