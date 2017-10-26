Brown (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Unable to practice Wednesday due to a back concern, Brown put to rest any question about his upcoming availability with an uncapped session one day later. With an average of 10.5 tackles per game, he's a must-start in the IDP realm.

