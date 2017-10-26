Redskins' Zach Brown: Practices in full Thursday
Brown (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Unable to practice Wednesday due to a back concern, Brown put to rest any question about his upcoming availability with an uncapped session one day later. With an average of 10.5 tackles per game, he's a must-start in the IDP realm.
More News
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
WR Dynasty rankings update
It's hard enough to put together Dynasty rankings when you feel confident in a player's future....
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...