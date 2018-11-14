Brown produced nine tackles and one forced fumble during Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Brown has now tallied at least six tackles in all but two games this season and remains one of the two most consistent sources of fantasy points on the Redskins defense alongside Mason Foster. However, it's reasonable to look elsewhere in Week 11 since the Texans, with their weak offensive line but strong receiver weapons, figure to take to the air against a Redskins team allowing 7.6 yards per pass attempt (17th) but just 4.2 yards per rush (fourth).