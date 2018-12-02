Redskins' Zach Brown: Questionable for Monday
Brown (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.
The Redskins are practicing Saturday night, so it remains unclear whether Brown was able to progress from his limited participation Friday. Regardless, the 29-year-old is trending in the right direction after sitting out Thursday's practice, and should have a chance to play in Monday's divisional matchup.
