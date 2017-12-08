Brown (hamstring/Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.

There isn't much question about Brown's availability, as he's fended off an Achilles issue and suited up for each of the past three games. The NFL's leader with 117 tackles, he's averaged seven stops per contest during the aforementioned stretch.

