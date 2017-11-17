Redskins' Zach Brown: Questionable for Sunday
Brown (Achilles) was limited in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Brown suffered the Achilles injury in Wednesday's practice and left the locker room with a walking boot in hand, but he fact that he was able to be limited Thursday is a pretty encouraging sign, especially when considering how serious Achilles injuries can be. Expect Brown to be a game-time decision Sunday in New Orleans.
