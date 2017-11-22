Brown (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.

The Redskins listed Brown as a limited participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, which should be enough for the linebacker to receive clearance to play Thursday. With 101 total tackles on the season, Brown leads the NFL by a comfortable margin in that category, but it's worth noting that while playing through the same Achilles issue in the Week 11 loss to the Saints, he was posted a season-low total of five stops despite logging a healthy 71 snaps.