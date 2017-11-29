Redskins' Zach Brown: Questionable for TNF
Brown (shoulder/Achilles) was limited at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas.
Brown was listed as questionable with the Achilles injury the past two weeks and ended up playing in both games. While it's possible the addition of a shoulder injury leads to a different outcome, his ability to take part in some capacity at every practice this week suggests he should be able to play. Brown leads the NFL with 110 tackles, averaging exactly 10 per game with at least five in each contest.
