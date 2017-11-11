Redskins' Zach Brown: Questionable for Week 10
The Redskins have listed Brown (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.
Brown saw his practice time decrease throughout the week, so his status for Sunday's game seems up in the air at this point. The veteran leads the Redskins in tackles, so his absence would certainly be felt. An update on his status is unlikely to be announced until closer to kickoff. Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons figure to see increased roles should Brown ultimately sit out.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...