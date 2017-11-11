The Redskins have listed Brown (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Brown saw his practice time decrease throughout the week, so his status for Sunday's game seems up in the air at this point. The veteran leads the Redskins in tackles, so his absence would certainly be felt. An update on his status is unlikely to be announced until closer to kickoff. Martrell Spaight and Josh Harvey-Clemons figure to see increased roles should Brown ultimately sit out.