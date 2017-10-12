Redskins' Zach Brown: Returns to practice Thursday
Brown (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Brown missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, but he looks to have put it behind him completely. Expect the linebacker to be a full go for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
