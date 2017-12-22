Redskins' Zach Brown: Ruled out again
Brown (Achilles/toe/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Brown will sit for a second straight week and doesn't seem especially likely to return for the regular-season finale. Despite battling through injuries all season, he's tied for the league lead in tackles (127), giving the Redskins an excellent return on their one-year investment. Martrell Spaight took advantage of Brown's absence with eight tackles in last week's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.
