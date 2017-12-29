Brown (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's season finale against the Giants.

Brown will thus miss a third straight game. Signed by Washington in the offseason, Brown wound up performing as one of the Redskins' best defensive players and proved to be arguably one of the best offseason pickups of the year. The veteran linebacker was among the league leaders in tackles before going down in Week 14 against the Chargers, having logged 127 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two PBUs in 13 games. Washington is expected to start Martrell Spaight and Zach Vigil at inside linebacker in his absence Sunday.