Brown recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Brown played 82 defensive snaps (99 percent) for the Redskins on Sunday after missing some time in practice earlier in the week. It's clear the linebacker wasn't slowed down in the contest, as his double-digit tackle count improved to three games in a row. While he's made a name for himself as a tackling machine, Brown seldom comes by sacks, as Sunday's brought his total to 2.5 on the season.