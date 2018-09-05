Redskins' Zach Brown: Set for Week 1
Brown (oblique) wasn't listed on the Redskins' Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
After a campaign in which he endured a number of injuries and logged DNPs for the first time since 2014, Brown dealt with a strained stomach muscle in training camp before missing the final two preseason contests due to an oblique injury. As a result, his weekly practice participation will be something to watch throughout the season to ensure he's available for his typical allotment of tackles (9.5 per game the past two years).
