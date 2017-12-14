Redskins' Zach Brown: Sits out practice Wednesday
Brown (Achilles, hip, illness, toe) did not participate at the Redskins practice Wednesday.
Brown sustained the toe injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and it's unsurprising to see him sitting out given his four listed injuries. The 28-year-old has undergone an MRI exam, and while the specifics are not known the issues don't appear to be season-ending, but he could still miss a week of action, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
