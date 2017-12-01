Redskins' Zach Brown: Spotted in walking boot
Brown was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot following Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear when Brown suffered the injury but it clearly had him a bit hobbled after the game. We'll have to wait and see if he's able to participate in practice during the upcoming week.
