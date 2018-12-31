Redskins' Zach Brown: Struggled through injury in 2018
Brown said that he played through the 2018 season with a torn oblique and "should have sat out,"JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Brown finished up the year with 96 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles, a stark decrease in production compared to his last two seasons. It appears that part of the reason for Brown's statistical regression can be placed having played through a torn oblique for much of 2018, which the veteran linebacker describes as having been "painful every day." Brown will benefit from a full offseason to recover from his injury, and will attempt to bounce back in 2019 -- but amidst reports that the Redskins are considering moving on from Brown, the 29-year-old's next chance could come elsewhere in the league.
