Brown (hamstring/Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Achilles issue in particular has been bothering Brown for nearly a month, but the linebacker has yet to miss any games as a result. It's not expected that either injury will limit Brown's snap count Sunday, which should make him one of the more appealing IDP options at his position this week. The 28-year-old continues to lead the NFL in tackles (117) and has also contributed 2.5 sacks through 12 games.

