Redskins' Zach Brown: Tackle train continues
Brown recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Stop me if you heard this before, Brown led the Redskins with a double-digit tackle performance on Sunday. It's the linebackers second straight and fifth overall game with a double-digit tackle count. His 75 total tackles on the season lead the league, emerging as an IDP monster across the fantasy spectrum. He'll look to keep the high level of play going Sunday in Seattle.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...