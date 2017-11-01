Brown recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Stop me if you heard this before, Brown led the Redskins with a double-digit tackle performance on Sunday. It's the linebackers second straight and fifth overall game with a double-digit tackle count. His 75 total tackles on the season lead the league, emerging as an IDP monster across the fantasy spectrum. He'll look to keep the high level of play going Sunday in Seattle.