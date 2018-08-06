Brown didn't practice Monday due to a mild stomach strain, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Brown has been a tackle machine when on the field as a pro, averaging 9.4 tackles per game in his six seasons. The end of the past campaign included three consecutive DNPs due to a variety of injuries, and visits to the trainer's room haven't dissipated in training camp. So far, he's dealt with a quad concern in addition to the strained stomach muscle, meaning the health of the Redskins' inside linebacker will continue to be monitored closely for IDP purposes.

