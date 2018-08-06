Redskins' Zach Brown: Tending to strained stomach
Brown didn't practice Monday due to a mild stomach strain, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Brown has been a tackle machine when on the field as a pro, averaging 9.4 tackles per game in his six seasons. The end of the past campaign included three consecutive DNPs due to a variety of injuries, and visits to the trainer's room haven't dissipated in training camp. So far, he's dealt with a quad concern in addition to the strained stomach muscle, meaning the health of the Redskins' inside linebacker will continue to be monitored closely for IDP purposes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...