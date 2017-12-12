Brown (foot) will undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of his injury, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Brown totaled 10 tackles (five solo) prior to sustaining the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The 28-year-old has been the anchor in the middle of the Redskins' defense this season and will hope to glean some good news over the next few days.