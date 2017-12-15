Redskins' Zach Brown: Won't play against Cards
Brown (illness/toe/Achilles/hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Brown has played through an Achilles injury for much of the season, but the addition of three more issues will cause his first absence of the year. His toe injury seems to be the biggest problem, given that he was spotted wearing a walking boot at the team facility Thursday. The Redskins haven't ruled the league's leading tackler out beyond Sunday, but they also don't have much incentive to be overly aggressive without the possibility of earning a playoff berth. Martrell Spaight likely will start next to Zach Vigil at inside linebacker come Sunday. Neither is likely to match Brown's usual IDP production.
