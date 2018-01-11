Vigil had 59 tackles (41 solo) and two interceptions in seven games for the Redskins in 2017.

Vigil signed with Washington in mid-November and initially had a limited role defensively, but earned more opportunities as the team's injuries mounted towards the end of the year. The 26-year-old took advantage with 47 tackles and both interceptions in the final four games of the season. Vigil is under contract through 2018 -- while fellow inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster are slated for free agency -- leaving a sizable hole in the middle of the Redskins defense should they not be retained.