Vigil (neck) wasn't included on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.

Vigil departed the Redskins' previous game Nov. 30 with the injury, but with the last five days off to heal up, the neck issue doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from playing Sunday versus the Chargers. The linebacker, who recorded a season-high six tackles last week, could start on the inside this week if either Zach Brown (hamstring/Achilles) or Martrell Spaight (ankle) is unavailable.