Redskins' Ziggy Hood: Ruled out for season finale
Hood was diagnosed Tuesday with a fractured right elbow and won't play in the Redskins' season finale against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Jay Gruden revealed Hood wouldn't require surgery to address the injury, but the nose tackle will be shut down nonetheless in order to recover from the setback. Hood will wrap up the 2017 campaign with 25 tackles (13 solo) and a half sack over 15 appearances.
