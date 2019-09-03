Arizona waived/injured Odhiambo (chest) on Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Odhiambo sustained the chest injury. The 26-year-old originally signed with Arizona in December, but now will have to focus on getting healthy and finding another opportunity elsewhere.

