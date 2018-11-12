Odhiambo was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Odhiambo was waived to make room for Deion Jones (foot) on Atlanta's 53-man roster. If Odhiambo clears waivers, the former third-round pick will be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

