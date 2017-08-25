Play

Reese Fleming: Agrees to injury settlement

Fleming (knee) agreed to an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming injured his knee on the final drive of last week's preseason game. He'll undergo arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair meniscus damage and is looking at a four-to-five week recovery timeline, so it's possible he could resurface at some point this year.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • demaryius-thomas.jpg

    Picking No. 1 in PPR

    Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...

  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...

  • New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Taking Odell Beckham and T.Y. Hilton with your first two picks may give you anxiety, but Heath...

  • a-j-green.jpg

    Picking No. 6 in PPR

    Running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Theo Riddick and James White can be weekly starters...