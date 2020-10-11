Bonnafon, who is on the practice squad injured list, is tending to a high ankle sprain, Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the wake of Christian McCaffrey suffering a high ankle sprain Week 2, Bonnafon was elevated from the practice for both of the Panthers' past two games. In Week 4 in particular, Bonnafon produced in a reserve role behind Mike Davis, totaling 10 carries for 53 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 18 yards and one touchdown. That said, he may have lost his chance to contribute much, as he's likely well behind McCaffrey in his recovery from a similar injury. With a multi-week absence on tap, Bonnafon will yield secondary RB reps to Trenton Cannon and Curtis Samuel in the short term.