The Panthers placed Bonnafon (ankle) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Bonnafon took full advantage of his 21 offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Cardinals, compiling 10 carries for 53 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 18 yards and one TD. He was unable to escape unscathed, though, as he sustained a high-ankle sprain. Now that he's on the practice squad injured list, Bonnafon must remain there for at least three weeks before the Panthers can consider signing him from the practice squad. As long as Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is sidelined, Carolina will lean on Mike Davis and, to a lesser extent, Trenton Cannon out of the backfield.